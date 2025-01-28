Tribal Football
Botafogo owner Textor in talks with Benitez

Botafogo owner Textor in talks with Benitez
Botafogo owner Textor in talks with Benitez
Former Newcastle and Valencia coach Rafa Benitez is wanted by Botafogo.

Botafogo's American owner John Textor is moving for the Spaniard, who is currently a free agent.

TMW says Textor is turning to Benitez after having an approach to former Italy and Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini turned down.

As such, talks are now underway with Benitez about a move to Brazilian football.

Artur Jorge left the Botafogo post earlier this month for Qatar's Al Rayyan.

