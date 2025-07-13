Benfica step closer to re-signing Felix from Chelsea

Benfica are a step closer to re-signing Joao Felix.

Available from Chelsea this summer, Felix is ready to return to Portugal and Benfica to reignite his career.

O Jogo says the 25-year-old will forego a large part of his salary at Chelsea. At Benfica, he is expected to earn around £3m-a-year plus performance-based bonuses.

There is still no final agreement between Benfica and the Blues on the transfer fee: Benfica would like to pay around €20m for 50 percent of the player's rights.

If resold, Chelsea would then receive half of the transfer fee. The Eagles are said to be prepared to slightly increase the offer in order to complete the transfer.