Joao Felix admits he wants Benfica return

Alex Roberts
Chelsea forward Joao Felix has admitted that he wants to return to boyhood club Benfica in an attempt to regain some form following his disastrous move.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis last summer but joined AC Milan on loan in January. 

Milan decided against activating their option to buy Felix following a string of disappointing performances, but he still looks set to leave West London soon.

Felix has now spoken about his desire to move to Lisbon, saying: "The whole world knows that Benfica is my favourite team. It's my home. One day I will return. 

“I don't know if it's now or in a few years, but if it were now I would be very happy. There are two options: either I stay in England or I return to Benfica."

His wage demands and potential transfer fee could prove to be a hinderance, however, and he will likely have to take a pay cut.

