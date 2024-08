Benfica in advanced talks with Man City for Kabore

Manchester City are ready to release Issa Kabore for loan this season.

The fullback is a step away from joining Benfica, says the Manchester Evening News.

Kabore will join Benfica on-loan without a permanent option.

City management rate Kabore highly and are happy for him to continue his development away from the club. The fullback spent last term with Luton Town.

Kabore still has three years to run on City deal.