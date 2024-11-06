Bellamy on Fulham's Wilson: He is so strong and he's streetwise like the South Americans

Former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy lavished praise on midfielder Harry Wilson.

Bellamy spoke about how Wilson has a “streetwise” style that is similar to players from South America.

Former striker Bellamy namechecked stars he experienced during his playing days, including Carlos Tevez, Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez.

"I was there and it was great to see Harry involved," Wales boss Bellamy said after naming Wilson in his squad for upcoming Nations League games.

"He is so strong and he's streetwise like the South Americans. I played with Suarez, Tevez and Mascherano and the way they used their bodies was amazing.

"Harry uses his body in that way and if you get too tight to him, you foul him.

"His smartness and how he is able to press, his intensity and what he is able to do, really tells me how good a player he is."