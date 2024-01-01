Bednarek proud over prospect of being 10-year Southampton player

Jan Bednarek says he's proud of the prospect of spending ten years with Southampton.

Having arrived in 2017 as a 21 year-old, the defender penned a new deal yesterday to 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Probably when I first arrived here I would never expect to stay here for 10 years,” he told the Saints website. “Really happy that I was able to work hard enough to achieve 10 years at one club, hopefully.

“I think it’s a great moment for me, for my family, for everyone around me. With hard work, with belief and trying to always stay the same, I deserve to extend the contract.

“I think that’s also a great challenge and opportunity for me to keep growing. I think I’m in the right place with the right manager with the right fans.”

Bednarek says manager Russell Martin was a big influence on his decision.

He stated: “He made me feel special at the club. He made me feel really important, so I think what I can do is really work hard for him and pay back. That is the right way, the right path to keep learning as a team, as a group and also as an individual.

“What the manager has shown me is that I can still learn, I can still develop as a player and I think that’s right. At the age that I am right now, I can still develop, grow and learn, and that’s something I want to do because I can still have a lot of assets of the game that I can still develop.

“I think we created something special and I think that was the only one decision I could make – to extend the contract and stay here.”