Southampton boss Juric fumes over ref call in Palace defeat

Southampton boss Ivan Juric slammed a refereeing decision that went against his team on Sunday.

The newly installed head coach felt that Crystal Palace’s equalizer in the Saints’ 2-1 loss should not have stood.

Tyler Dibling’s 14th-minute opener had given them hope, before Trevoh Chalobah equalized and Ebere Eze scored the winner.

Speaking after the match, Juric said: "I think we started very well, scoring. I think the first goal for me was foul and it's very difficult to defend this kind of situation.

"They are pushing your goalkeeper. But in the first half, I think that we can do second balls better because the game was like long ball to Mateta.

"Then it was who will win the second ball, who will create this situation, you know? And they were better for this than us.

"In the second half, we did better in this kind of situation and we dominated a little bit the match. We lost two games to set pieces.

"The second goal was like West Ham, a complete disaster, no? But the first goal for me is a foul, no? I don't understand why the referee doesn't give him the foul."