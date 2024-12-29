Palace boss Glasner: Victory over Southampton all about points

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was happy with the three points after their 2-1 win against Southampton.

Ebere Eze and Trevoh Chalobah scored the goals for Palace.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was the most important thing today – we were speaking about it before,” Glasner told Palace TV. “You know in these games, everybody is expecting a win. You play Southampton, a team that got promoted, at home, and they had a very difficult start in the Premier League.

“But it's a new manager, they have new energy. And then, (we were) starting well into the game, and all of a sudden we were 1-0 down with their first situation in our box.

“Then, the reaction was really great. We played forwards, created chances, scored goals from set-plays – we were really dangerous today with our set-plays – and then coming back and winning, so it was a really very important win, a big win.

“Especially now we wanted to have a win at the end of 2024 for our fans, for the club, for us, and so we did it.”

On Eze’s goal, Glasner said: “I'm very pleased for him, personally for him, because he's investing, and I know he's always... He had so many situations and chances, and this started this season, so maybe this is the circle of football.

“He started at Brentford with a disallowed goal after 10 minutes, and I think he really suffered with this disallowed goal for many, many games, then hitting the post and missing chances, and then getting injured… and so I hope now is the end of 2024 and he scored a goal, and so I'm really very pleased for him.

“I'm pretty sure that this will give him confidence and he will score many more goals in 2025 for us.”