Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo

Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho earned shots from David Beckham this weekend.

The United legend posted on social media about the club’s 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

United beat City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, with Rashford and Garnacho left out of the squad by coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese explained pre- and post-game that attitude and performance were the reasons.

On Instagram, alongside an image of Amad Diallo celebrating the winning goal, Beckham posted: "And the rebuild begins. Big win. Big win with players who wanna wear this jersey," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane echoed similar comments as pundits post-game.