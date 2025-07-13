Bayindir agent holds crunch talks with Man Utd chiefs

The agent of Altay Bayindir has been in England this past week for meetings with Manchester United.

The Turkey goalkeeper's future is unclear after acting the past year as backup to United's No1 Andre Onana.

However, with Onana facing six weeks out due to a hamstring injury, Bayindir's situation has changed.

Agent Sefa Seyrek has sought clarity over Bayindir's role for the new season after he rejected several European offers in January, says the Mirror.

Bayindir has concerns over his place in Turkey's World Cup plans, having not featured for almost a year. But his preference is to stay with United - so long as he given a fair chance by manager Ruben Amorim.