Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed
Viktor Gyokeres set for "heavy fine" after going AWOL

Bayindir agent holds crunch talks with Man Utd chiefs

Paul Vegas
Bayindir agent holds crunch talks with Man Utd chiefs
Bayindir agent holds crunch talks with Man Utd chiefsMolloy/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
The agent of Altay Bayindir has been in England this past week for meetings with Manchester United.

The Turkey goalkeeper's future is unclear after acting the past year as backup to United's No1 Andre Onana.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, with Onana facing six weeks out due to a hamstring injury, Bayindir's situation has changed.

Agent Sefa Seyrek has sought clarity over Bayindir's role for the new season after he rejected several European offers in January, says the Mirror.

Bayindir has concerns over his place in Turkey's World Cup plans, having not featured for almost a year. But his preference is to stay with United - so long as he given a fair chance by manager Ruben Amorim.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBayindir AltayOnana AndreManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man United handed boost in pursuit of Andre Onana replacement
Man United to enter transfer market after Andre Onana injury
Man Utd and Amorim hit by major Onana injury