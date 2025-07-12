Man United handed boost in pursuit of Andre Onana replacement

Man United have reportedly been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of goalkeeper John Victor with Botafogo preparing for his departure this summer.

Onana picked up a hamstring injury just days after reporting for pre-season training at Man United’s Carrington complex.

The Cameroon international is expected to be sidelined for the next eight weeks, meaning he will miss United’s tour of the USA and their Premier League opener against Arsenal.

Ruben Amorim is now understood to be weighing up a move for new goalkeeper, with Victor, 29, on his radar, according to GOAL.

Victor’s current club Botafogo are preparing for his departure and have made enquiries about the situation of Matheus Mendes, who is on loan at America-MG from Atletico Mineiro.

United are understood to be willing to pay the £6 million release clause in Victor’s Botafogo contract in order to bring him to Old Trafford.