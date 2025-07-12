Man United to enter transfer market after Andre Onana injury

Man United are reportedly looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with Andre Onana expected to be sidelined for an extended period.

The 29-year-old could miss the next eight weeks after picking up a hamstring injury while training at Man United’s Carrington complex.

As a result, Onana will miss United’s pre-season and could potentially be out for their Premier League opener against Arsenal on August 17th.

According to the Telegraph, Ruben Amorim is now weighing up whether he should dip his toes into the transfer market and sign a new ‘keeper.

Man United have been heavily linked with a move for Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez, although a move for the World Cup winner is yet to be made.