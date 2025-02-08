Bayern Munich striker Kane pushed about buyout clause claims

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has ducked questions about reports a multi-stage buyout clause in his contract.

BILD says Kane's deal carried an €80m escape option for the January market just gone.

Former Tottenham star Kane could activate the clause in January 2026 for the same fee.

And in that summer, he can also leave in Bayern for a buyout clause of €65m.

Asked last night about the claims, Kane said after victory over Werder Bremen: "I don't want to talk about it. What I can say is that I'm very happy at Bayern Munich."