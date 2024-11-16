Bayern Munich striker Kane encourages Premier League winter break

England captain Harry Kane would like to see the Premier League bring in a midseason break.

The Bayern Munich striker experiences such a recess in the Bundesliga.

Kane said, "It would be great for them to have the winter break.

“We had it for about two years in the Prem, and I think it went down really well with the players.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the schedules — and they are difficult — and in my first real experience of a longer winter break, last year, I felt it really helped me recover in a really tough period.

“That’s probably a wider conversation about the schedule and how that can be helped. It’s a shame they have taken that back again and they don’t get that break. For a lot of players, it was really important even for just a week or so to get away and recharge and finish the season.

“Going into the major tournaments when we have them, it’s obviously a plus.”

Kane also said: “I hope that they do. Whether it is going to change anytime soon, I’m not sure.

“There are conversations to be had behind the scenes — maybe with some of the more experienced players — to try to help the situation. There is definitely a sense that something does need to change to benefit the players more. But as we know, it’s not always an easy solution to make that change.”