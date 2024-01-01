Tribal Football
Bayern Munich star Musiala: Zirkzee tried to convince me about Man Utd

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala admits Josh Zirkzee has tried tapping him up for Manchester United.

Zirkzee played with Musiala at Bayern before being sold to Bologna.

And he admitted to fans online of tryng to convince his former teammate to join him at United.

Asked about the the claims, Musiala confirmed: "You always joke around with friends and dream of playing together in a team one day.

"The jokes go both ways: I also told Josh that he should come back to Bayern. But you shouldn't take that too seriously." 

 

