Bayern Munich midfielder Musiala: Brexit confusion influenced Chelsea exit

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala admits confusion around Brexit led him to leave Chelsea.

The attacker left Chelsea as a teen for Bayern.

Musiala says his parents were worried where they stood regarding the rumours changes of status laws. Musiala's father is of Nigerian-British origin, while his mother is German with Polish roots.

He wrote in the Players' Tribune: "When I was 16, I was finishing my GCSEs (secondary school exams in the UK), and there was a lot of uncertainty in our family. Not about football, but about life in general. Brexit was about to come into force in the UK, and my mother was worried about how this would affect her career as an expat working in London."

"We couldn't really get any clear answers," Musiala said. "It was really stressful. Right around that time, Bayern Munich offered us the opportunity to return home. Or maybe I should say our 'first home'. I loved England. I felt partly English, to be honest.

"It's never an easy decision to change your life like that, but it really felt like fate. Something about Bayern's offer felt natural and comforting."

