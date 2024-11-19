Tribal Football
Ex-Germany coach Low: How I nicked Musiala away from England
Ex-Germany coach Low: How I nicked Musiala away from EnglandAction Plus
Former Germany coach Joachim Low admits he secured Jamal Musiala for Die Mannschaft with a special promise.

The former Chelsea midfielder has played his youth football with England before leaving London for Bayern Munich.

And with his international allegiences in doubt, Low admits he made a promise to Musiala.

He recalled to SWR Sport: “I promised him, even though he was not yet a regular at Bayern Munich, that he would participate in Euro 2021 if he decided to join us.

"This is the only time in my coaching career in which I have made a promise to a player.”

 

