Bayern Munich coach Kompany denies press claims over De Ligt
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany denies Matthijs de Ligt was sold to Manchester United against his wishes.

The Athletic has claimed Kompany would have preferred to keep De Ligt.

It's suggested Kompany told De Ligt that he was his first choice in the centre-half position, but that the club had decided to sell.

At a press conference on Saturday, Kompany was asked about the claims and replied: "I certainly didn't say that.

"It would be so stupid of me to say something like that. It would not go in line with our plans for the squad, the competition and having two players for each position.

"And then I had to say something like that to a player who, as you know, probably slips up? It makes no sense."

