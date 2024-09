Bayern Munich chief Christoph Freund has offered hope to Eric Dier.

Dier is yet to appear for Bayern this season, as coach Vincent Kompany has gone with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae as his centre-half pairing.

However, Freund insists former Tottenham defender Dier remains in their plans.

He stated: "He trains really well and is a full professional. We are very happy that we have him.

"We will still need him."