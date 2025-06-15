Bayern Munich chief Eberl tribute to "popular figure" Tel after Spurs sale

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has paid tribute to Mathys Tel after his sale to Tottenham was confirmed on Saturday.

Tel, after completing a six month loan with Spurs, has signed outright for a fee of €30m.

In response, Eberl said of the French forward: "Mathys Tel came to FC Bayern as a very young player and took his first steps at the top level in European football here at the club.

"He was a popular figure in the squad, who always gave everything he had for the club and the team. The shift to Tottenham has proven to be right for his development.

"He will now continue his journey with Spurs. We thank him for his commitment to the FC Bayern shirt and wish him all the best in the future.

"Thanks, Mathys."