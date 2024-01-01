Tribal Football
Bayern Munich chief Eberl: Not time for De Ligt comments

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl is staying tightlipped on Matthijs de Ligt's situation.

The defender is the subject of major interest from Manchester United, but a fee is yet to be agreed.

Eberl said: "I will comment when the time comes. It is not the time yet.

"Matthijs has played very well here for two years, and that’s why many fans like him. Nevertheless, you have to think about how you make decisions and also how the boy feels. He is still a player of FC Bayern.

"And as long as he is, he will get all our support."

