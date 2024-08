Man Utd target De Ligt OUT of Bayern Munich South Korea tour squad

Matthijs de Ligt has been left out of Bayern Munich's tour squad of South Korea.

The Holland defender is the subject of an offer from Manchester United.

And he has been left out of the squad named today by Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

Bayern are prepared to sell De Ligt this summer - and have set a price at €50m.

United's latest offer of €35m was rejected last week. It's understood De Ligt agreed personal terms last month.