Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Xhaka has Swiss coaching plan

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka could yet return to Swiss football.

The former Arsenal captain is in his second season at Bayer.

And his brother, Taulant Xhaka, said a return to former club FC Basel could be on.

He told Blick: "It could work. There is a plan. I won't say any more.

"I, too, would like to complete the coaching training course like my brother. The idea would be that Granit would become head coach and I would be his assistant. I see myself more in this role, in communication with the players."

Granit's deal with Bayer runs to 2028.