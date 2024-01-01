Barnsley boss Clarke threatens his players with a "slap" after crushing Man Utd defeat

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke pulled no punches as he condemned his players after their 7-0 loss against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

United ripped the League One outfit in half at Old Trafford thanks to doubles from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Christian Eriksen and a penalty from Antony.

Advertisement Advertisement

Clarke was not happy with his side who were expected to lose but not in such a fashion.

“If I ever hear of my players telling me Premier League players are poor I'll be giving them a slap because we were miles off against a team that can absolutely destroy you when you're not at it

“They're a quality team but we're very disappointed in our performance. We haven't done ourselves justice. That was my fear tonight coming here.

“A lot of our players had an off-day. Maybe one player, Mael (de Gevigney), probably comes out of the game with credit, but not for us.

“I know it's a big occasion against a very, very good team, I get that, and they turn it on against Premier League teams, but it's a huge wake-up call for me, to the players, to understand what it takes to be a player.”