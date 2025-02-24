Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Barkley offers Villa fans injury update
Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley has offered fans an injury update.

Villa boss Unai Emery has offered little details on Barkley's absence in recent games.

However, the midfielder has since delivered an update when speaking with fans online yesterday.

Barkley said: “MCL tear*. Calf happened trying to play on with the knee issue. Not far off.”

The England midfielder wasn't involved in Villa's last two games against Liverpool and Chelsea.

