Liverpool target Ibrahim Mbaye set to undergo Aston Villa medical in €55M deal

Ibrahim Mbaye is set to sign for Aston Villa this week as he dodges a switch to Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain left Bradley Barcola and Mbaye out of their squad for the 2-2 draws with Rennes and Lille as the club prepare for the pair to depart this summer.

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Liverpool have agreed a deal with PSG for Barcola and this winger is set to undergo his medical over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Reds are set to miss out on Mbaye who was a target for Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola who also expressed interest in Yan Diomande, Ismaïla Sarr and Yankuba Minteh over the past several weeks.

Fabrizio Romano offered an update on Mbaye’s future on Saturday morning as the 18 year old makes the switch to Premier League rivals Villa.

“Ibrahim Mbaye will undergo first part of medical at Aston Villa today before completing move on Sunday for €55m.

“Authorization to travel confirmed.”

Villa, who face Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night have just signed Nicolas Jackson and Leon Goretzka over the past week whilst also bringing in the likes of Matteo Ruggeri, Johan Manzambi, Zion Suzuki and Alejandro Garnacho.

Fresh faces comes as manager Unai Emery has lost the likes of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne and Ezri Konsa. Mbaye will be their latest signing and possibly, their last as the window shuts in less than a weeks time.