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Barcelona 'unlikely' to replace Araujo for 2026/27 season

Barcelona and Uruguay star Ronald Araujo.
Barcelona and Uruguay star Ronald Araujo.Profimedia

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is on the verge of completing a season-long loan move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Catalan giants are prepared to let Araujo move on for the 2026/27 campaign as he remains on the edge of Hansi Flick's plans after an injury-disrupted 12 months in Catalonia.

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Liverpool will cover Araujo's full wages during his loan at Anfield and Andoni Iraola has been offered a €55M purchase clause on the Uruguayan.

The move frees up salary space for Barca in the final weeks of the summer transfer window - but Flick is not looking to bring in another centre-back - despite links to Aymeric Laporte.

Laporte and Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi were the defensive bedrock of Spain's glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Athletic Club are not looking for a sale, and Flick is happy with his current defensive options.

Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde can all play at the heart of Flick's defence, so a move for Rodri remains as Barca's transfer priority, as talks continue to bring Spain's captain to the LaLga champions before the end of August. 

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Premier LeagueRonald AraujoAymeric LaporteBarcelonaLiverpoolLaLigaFootball transfers

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