Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Barcelona star Lopez wants Araujo back after Liverpool loan

Barcelona star Lopez wants Araujo back after Liverpool loan
Barcelona star Lopez wants Araujo back after Liverpool loanProfimedia

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has agreed a season-long loan move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Uruguay international will offer crucial defensive cover for Andoni Iraola with Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet both returning from long-term injuries.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are also struggling to stay fit on a consistent basis at Anfield and Araujo's flexibility to cover at right-back is another vital boost.

Liverpool also have a non-mandatory €55M purchase clause included in the loan deal if he impresses on Merseyside in the 2026/27 campaign.

However, despite the potential of having already played his last game for Barca, his La Blaugrana teammate Fermin Lopez hopes the 27-year-old is back in Catalonia next season.

"I hope he comes back next year."

Araujo's current Barca deal runs until 2031, so a future decision is on the cards in 2027, as he heads off for a new career challenge in England.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRonald AraujoFermínBarcelonaLiverpoolLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Flick: Araujo is happy with Liverpool loan

Barcelona 'unlikely' to replace Araujo for 2026/27 season

Barcelona prepare improved Rodri bid as Man City talks continue