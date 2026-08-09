Barcelona star Lopez wants Araujo back after Liverpool loan

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has agreed a season-long loan move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Uruguay international will offer crucial defensive cover for Andoni Iraola with Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet both returning from long-term injuries.

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Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are also struggling to stay fit on a consistent basis at Anfield and Araujo's flexibility to cover at right-back is another vital boost.

Liverpool also have a non-mandatory €55M purchase clause included in the loan deal if he impresses on Merseyside in the 2026/27 campaign.

However, despite the potential of having already played his last game for Barca, his La Blaugrana teammate Fermin Lopez hopes the 27-year-old is back in Catalonia next season.

"I hope he comes back next year."

Araujo's current Barca deal runs until 2031, so a future decision is on the cards in 2027, as he heads off for a new career challenge in England.