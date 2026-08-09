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Flick: Araujo is happy with Liverpool loan

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick.Profimedia

Liverpool should complete a season-long loan move for Barcelona's Ronald Araujo in the next 24 hours.

The LaLiga champions have sanctioned a deal to allow Araujo to move on for the 2026/27 campaign as he's no longer a regular starter for Hansi Flick in Catalonia.

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Liverpool will cover Araujo's full wages during his loan at Anfield and Andoni Iraola has been offered a non-mandatory €55M purchase clause on the Uruguay international.

Araujo was excused from Flick's preseason squad which travelled to Italy and secured a 1-0 wins over Nottingham Forest, but lost out to hosts Udinese. 

Flick was asked about Araujo's departure after the double header and he confirmed the 27-year-old is excited by the move to England.

"He's a great guy and a fantastic player. But his style of play is different from what I prefer. He's powerful, fast... it's a shame. It's been difficult because I haven't been able to include him as much as I'd like. 

"He's been affected by past mistakes. We've talked. I saw him feeling very good as he left and I wish him all the best. Changes are normal in life and in football. 

"There's a lot of noise around transfers. We know what we want and we want to improve the team. Many of our players will arrive back next week. This preseason isn't normal; there's very little time to work with the squad."

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Ronald AraujoLiverpoolBarcelonaLaLigaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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