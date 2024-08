Barcelona set cut-price fee for Christensen as Spurs, Man Utd alerted

Barcelona are inviting knockdown offers for Andreas Christensen.

Sport says Barca are prepared to sell the Denmark international for a cut-price €25m before next week's summer deadline.

The former Chelsea defender is being offered a return to the Premier League, where Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are all keen.

Christensen or Eric Garcia can leave Barca, with the Dane the most likely.

The defender has a deal with Barca to 2026.