Barcelona's Olmo speaks to Luis Diaz whilst on holiday: It was a private conversation...

Barcelona star Dani Olmo has admitted he spoke to Liverpool's Luis Diaz in Ibiza recently whilst on holiday.

The two players are currently enjoying their summer break away from the pitch and recently found themselves in Ibiza whilst on holiday, with the Spaniard calling the Liverpool winger “world class” amid rumours that he could move to the La Liga side this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Olmo opened up on the conversation he had with the Colombian recently and refused to comment any further than praising Diaz who said that Barcelona would be a dream move for him in recent years.

“If we talk about it, I'll keep it to myself. It was a private conversation. I didn't know him. He's a great person. He's a world-class player, and Barca should have the best players. He's proven it. He's a world-class striker and winger, there's no doubt about that.”

Olmo also spoke on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams who Barcelona are also targetting this summer. Both Williams and Diaz could join Barcelona over the next few months and Olmo praised the Spanish international, saying he would love to play with the best.

“Nico is another example. I don't know anything. We'll talk during the holidays. Nico is a very top player, but we have to respect the fact that he's not a Barça player. The best have to play at Barça. Nico is a great player. He's shown the level he brings with his club and the national team. We already know how he would adapt. I like to play with the best.”

Liverpool’s rejection of Bayern Munich’s interest for Diaz over the past week may show that manager Arne Slot will want to keep him heading into the new season. However, if a bid comes from Barcelona then Slot may change his mind as it is clear that Diaz is open to a move if it is the right time for him.