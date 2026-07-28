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Barcelona rebuffed twice in Kroupi’s pursuit by Bournemouth

Barcelona rebuffed twice in Kroupi’s pursuit by Bournemouth
Barcelona rebuffed twice in Kroupi’s pursuit by BournemouthČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Bournemouth have reportedly rejected two offers from Barcelona for French forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with the bids understood to be worth less than €100m.

According to L’Equipe, the player is Blaugrana’s alternative target should their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julien Alvarez fail. 

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The 20-year-old, who is contracted to the Cherries until 2030, is said to have welcomed Barcelona’s interest and even told his representatives that he would like to join the Catalan giants.

However, Bournemouth have repeatedly made it clear they have no intention of selling the former Lorient player. 

Kroupi enjoyed an impressive debut season in England, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances. 

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Premier LeagueEli Junior KroupiBournemouthBarcelonaFootball transfers

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