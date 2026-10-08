Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City legend David Silva comes out of retirement

Guardiola set for Etihad comeback amid Man City legal battle

Bayern Munich eye Premier League veteran as Neuer replacement

Zidane eases Liverpool fears over Jacquet injury

Most read on Flashscore News

Kane admits catching Ronaldo's international goalscoring record isn't unrealistic

'History that will last forever': Ronaldo pays tribute to rival Messi after Argentina farewell

Rock solid Mbokazi shows his worth again as Dithejane contributes too

FIFA insist no elligibility issues with D.R. Congo player during World Cup qualifying

Barcelona join transfer race for Premier League teen star

Fulham star Josh King.
Fulham star Josh King.Action Images via Reuters

Barcelona could raid the Premier League in 2027 as a host of clubs chase Fulham star Josh King.

The 19-year-old has made major strides as a first team player at Craven Cottage in the last 12 months after racking up 36 appearances across all competitions last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England U21 international is under contract with Alvaro Arbeloa's team until 2029 and any sale is expected to reach around €60M from Barcelona's perspective.

Several clubs are monitoring King's progress with real interest, and as per the latest from TEAMtalk, Barca could be rivalled by Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

A January offer is unlikely, as Barca and others consider their options, but King's close control and ability to break forward from midfield has impressed scouts from across Europe.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueJoshua KingBarcelonaFulhamFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal step up January offer for Julian Alvarez after transfer update

Real Madrid and Barcelona lead JJ Gabriel transfer battle

Is Fulham star Josh King ready to make the step up to Arsenal?