Is Fulham star Josh King ready to make the step up to Arsenal?

At just 19 years of age, Fulham's Josh King has become a wanted man.

The 6ft 2in attacking midfielder has been one of the Cottagers' best players of late, which hasn't escaped the notice of a number of clubs, including current Premier League champions Arsenal.

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Mikel Arteta is a fan

Reports suggest that Mikel Arteta is a fan of a player who has captained England at youth level, and looks completely at home in the English top flight.

With the West Londoners struggling at the wrong end of the table, with no wins from their first five games under Alvaro Arbeloa and only five goals scored, a move away is likely to appeal to the youngster.

However, with initial estimates putting his transfer fee at €60m+, that could prove prohibitive. Were Fulham to achieve that price, it would be their record sale, which currently stands at £50m from when Aleksandar Mitrovic moved to Al-Hilal in 2023.

It's believed that Arbeloa wouldn't countenance a winter transfer window sale in any event, for a player who has a contract with them until 2029.

To that end, they don't have any real need to sell, although relegation would make it a certainty, and a poor season generally will likely ensure the player's representatives encourage him to be open to other possibilities.

It's therefore understandable why the Gunners, as well as other potential suitors, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, would be interested in King's services.

Drive and determination

Aside from starring for the England U21 side in the current international break, he's played the majority of Fulham's matches in all competitions this season, scoring against Crystal Palace in a 3-2 Premier League loss, and assisting against West Ham in a 3-2 Carabao Cup win.

Joshua King's recent player ratings Flashscore

Since the start of the 2025/26 campaign, he's been involved in 44 games in all competitions (22 starts), with only Emile Smith Rowe playing more (48).

Four goals and three assists during that time doesn't sound like an awful lot until you realise that Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez and Smith Rowe are the only three players in the first-team squad to have scored more.

It's King's drive and determination from midfield that mark him out, and whilst he struggles when being asked to sit and hold in a more defensive role, he excels when further forward and in his favoured No.10 position.

He has the body strength to be able to shield the ball well from opposition players, has long known how to draw a foul in order to give his side the advantage, and gets forward to support his attacking colleagues with aplomb.

236 one-on-one duels attempted see him inside the top 10 for Fulham, and though his 48.73% success isn't the best, it's far from the worst in the squad.

Excellent going forward

One can legitimately argue that it is that burst to get forward which is much more part of his natural game, and eight fast breaks made since the beginning of 25/26, the joint-most for Fulham, would attest to this.

With 49 total shots made and an accuracy of 53.66%, as well as a pass completion rate of 82.62% (90.5% in his own half), King again falls into the elite category at his club.

Joshua King's career numbers Flashscore

One shouldn't forget either that he is the youngest active player in the first-team squad, with Jonah Kusi-Asare (19) and Macauley Zepa (18) yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

In essence, it's his youth which makes King such a valuable commodity. If he's already dictating games at his age now, how good can he become within the next 5-10 years?

The world is King's oyster at present

It's obvious that Fulham will do everything in their power to stop the vultures from circling, but unless Arbeloa can get the team playing even better than Marco Silva did before he left, they don't really have an awful lot to offer a player that, injuries permitting, is destined for greatness.

With the West London side's next three fixtures coming against Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City, it's the perfect chance for King to shine and show prospective employers exactly what he has in his armoury.

If, ultimately, he's intent on moving on to bigger and better things, then he's got to show that flair and purpose when he has the chance.

Right now, the world remains his oyster, and putting yourself in the shop window isn't the time to be a shrinking violet on the pitch.

Making the right decisions now and over the next few months will be crucial to his development and his success.