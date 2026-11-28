Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino could be closing in on a key target in the January transfer window.

The Argentinian has agreed a deal at Old Trafford runs until June 2029 and has been promised a budget to spend at the start of 2027.

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Michael Carrick spent heavily on new players over the summer and Pochettino is keen to land at least one star name for the remainder of the campaign.

As part of his overhaul, the former Tottenham boss is aiming to bring in a new creative force, and Como's Nico Paz is his No.1 objective in Manchester.

Como secured Paz for another season after reaching a formal agreement with Real Madrid to extend his stay in Italy for the 2026/27 campaign.

Pochettino's fellow Argentine has flourished at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia under Cesc Fabregas and the Italian side are not actively looking to sell such a vital player.

As per The Athletic, Paz has told Como he does not wan a return to Madrid - despite the LaLiga giants holding a £67 million buy back clause on him - and that will bolster Pochettino's chances of securing a deal.