Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea table mega bucks contract offer to Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Chelsea table mega bucks contract offer to Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Chelsea table mega bucks contract offer to Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Chelsea table mega bucks contract offer to Athletic Bilbao winger WilliamsLaLiga
Athletic Club’s Nico Williams could be heading for the Premier League this summer.

The winger is on the radar of many top clubs around Europe, including Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The London-based side are hoping they can convince the Basque-based player to move to England.

The 21-year-old’s impressive performance at Euro 2024 has only increased their interest.

Per SPORT, there is a suggestion that Williams would prefer to stay in Spain and join Barcelona.

However, they also state that Chelsea have submitted a “dizzying” financial offer to the player.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWilliams NicoChelseaAth BilbaoLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea willing to meet buyout clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Williams
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams makes clear stand on transfer talk
New Barcelona coach Flick puts brakes on Diaz push as he prefers...