Chelsea table mega bucks contract offer to Athletic Bilbao winger Williams

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams could be heading for the Premier League this summer.

The winger is on the radar of many top clubs around Europe, including Chelsea.

The London-based side are hoping they can convince the Basque-based player to move to England.

The 21-year-old’s impressive performance at Euro 2024 has only increased their interest.

Per SPORT, there is a suggestion that Williams would prefer to stay in Spain and join Barcelona.

However, they also state that Chelsea have submitted a “dizzying” financial offer to the player.