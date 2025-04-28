Tribal Football
Most Read
Greenwood matches Drogba's Olympique Marseille record
Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni blasts celebrating Barcelona players
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...
Ex-Mainz teammate Tanjga: Klopp has big Real Madrid wish

Barcelona due Todibo windfall from West Ham

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona due Todibo windfall from West Ham
Barcelona due Todibo windfall from West HamLaLiga
Barcelona are due a windfall from West Ham United.

The Hammers are set to sign permanently on-loan Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While beaten at Brighton on Saturday, West Ham were confirmed for next season in the Premier League. 

As part of Todibo's loan deal, it carries an obligatory permanent option worth €42.5m should West Ham avoid relegation.

And former club Barca will be due a 20 per cent cut of the fee to the tune of €8.5m from the transfer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaTodibo Jean-ClairWest HamBarcelonaNiceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent: Haaland and Man City can't avoid Real Madrid rumours
DONE DEAL? West Ham clause triggered for Todibo
Arsenal preparing offer for Barcelona defender Kounde