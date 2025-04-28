Barcelona due Todibo windfall from West Ham

Barcelona are due a windfall from West Ham United.

The Hammers are set to sign permanently on-loan Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

While beaten at Brighton on Saturday, West Ham were confirmed for next season in the Premier League.

As part of Todibo's loan deal, it carries an obligatory permanent option worth €42.5m should West Ham avoid relegation.

And former club Barca will be due a 20 per cent cut of the fee to the tune of €8.5m from the transfer.