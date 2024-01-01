Barber expecting busy end of market for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion expect a busy end to the transfer window this summer.

The seaside club do have a big squad, but are going to work to get players out and bring in new ones as well.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber spoke after securing a £40 million deal to sign Georginio Rutter.

Asked about further additions, Barber told talkSPORT: "We have still got a little bit of work to do but we have also got quite a bit of work to move one or two players on.

“We have got a very big squad. We want to make sure all our players get a chance to play some football this season.

“So it’s not just incomings, it’s outgoings as well.”

Barber added: “I would expect there to be a few. We have got a lot of players and players want to play football, naturally.

"If we haven't got the room within our squad for that to happen, then we will look for the best opportunities for our players to play elsewhere.

“It is certainly going to be a busy ten days coming up and we will see where we get to.”