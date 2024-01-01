Baleba's versatility could see him in new role for Brighton

Brighton star Carlos Baleba could be handed a new role by boss Fabian Huerzeler.

The young coach used the midfielder as a center half in a friendly against Kashima Antlers.

He even played as a left-back in a game against Queens Park Rangers, highlighting his versatility.

The Albion head coach said: “I think he is an option. He can play there.

“He is very good against the ball. He is very athletic. He has good speed, he is good in one-against-one duels.

“And, with the ball, when he sees the game in front of him, he can play very good vertical passes and he can create a dynamic from behind because of his dynamic runs. I think he will be an option there.”