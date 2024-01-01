Baleba has "ambitions to be a starter" at Brighton

Tribal Football
Brighton youngster Carlos Baleba has set his sights on becoming a first team regular.

The central midfielder wants to be a mainstay in the team for the coming months and years.

Baleba is in his second season in the Premier League, but the 20-year-old wants to be a star player soon enough.

Per The Argus, he said: “This is my second season at Brighton.

“I have ambitions to be a starter in this team but it is not just starting games which will make me into a great player.

“It’s being focused, the mentality, what I do on the pitch, working hard. The role as a starter will come with that.

“And it’s helping my team to win games and be high up in the table.”

