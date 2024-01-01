Bloom says Brighton fans won't see a summer window like this for years to come

Bloom says Brighton fans won't see a summer window like this for years to come

Brighton’s big-spending summer transfer window should not be seen as normal by fans.

The Albion have pushed the boat out when it comes to bringing in talent to the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Seagulls managed to spend big because they earned record profits through player sales in 2022-2023.

The club’s chairman Tony Bloom said: “Certainly at the start of the window, we knew there were going to be opportunities.

“We knew there was going to be quite a few incomings, quite a few changes. We probably didn’t envisage quite as much.

“You never quite know how a transfer window will transpire.

“The players you want to bring in, are they going to be within budget? Are they going to be available?

“But I think the circumstances has allowed this.

“The PSR issues of other clubs is well known, perhaps other bigger clubs on the continent haven’t quite got the budgets to compete with some of the Premier League teams.

“So, some of the players which perhaps wouldn’t have been available to us in the past have became available.

“And the way our transfers have worked in the last two or three windows, we may have lost some key players and haven’t always be able to replace those ones straight away.

“We’ve invested a lot in younger players, but this season, sometimes these things go in swings and roundabouts.

“We’ve managed to bring in lots of first team players. And on top of that, we’ve invested a lot in younger players, some of them have gone out on loan.

“Other players like (Facundo) Buonanotte who was here did really well.

“With the players we’ve brought in, we didn’t think he would have the opportunity so much this season, so he’s got a great loan at Leicester.

“Ibrahim Osman, who’s a great talent, has gone on to Feyenoord where (Yankuba) Minteh was last season. He had a tremendous season. Going forward we probably won’t see anything like that in the next two or three transfer windows.

“If we lose some key players in future windows, we will hopefully have players coming through - the younger players within the squad at the moment, or players that we’ve invested in the last couple of years coming through, or academy players who have again, some of them have gone out on loan and we hope we’ll come back in the next one or two seasons to really be a big chance of making our first team. So there’s a bit of future-proofing in there.”