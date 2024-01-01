Bajcetic (& Spain) hand Liverpool boost

Liverpool have received a boost for pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign.

Youngster Stefan Bajcetic has not been named in the Spain squad for the summer Olympic games.

The 19-year-old has been playing for their Under-21s over the past few months, which had prompted suggestions that he may be going to Paris.

However, the Liverpool Echo states that he will be focusing on pre-season and getting back to full fitness.

Bajcetic had a lot of injury issues over the past year and wants to be a Liverpool regular.

He will be hoping that he can impress new boss Arne Slot when the club begins pre-season training in July.