Badiashile makes clear Chelsea transfer plans

Benoit Badiashile insists he's staying with Chelsea.

The young defender has been linked with a return to France after the Club World Cup campaign.

But former Monaco stopper Badiashile told Foot Mercato: "It's an incredible end to the season for us. I'm happy and proud to be able to make history with this club.

"It took a lot of hard work and patience to achieve this success. I'm proud of my team, the work we've done, and the titles we've won.

"It's true that the seasons are very, very long for us. It's difficult because there's a lot of fatigue, not only physically but also mentally, but that's part of our job. However, yes, holidays are welcome. This will allow us to recharge our batteries and come back recharged for next season."

He added, “Yes, I will still be at Chelsea next season. The club, the manager, and all the staff have a lot of faith in me and believe in me, and I will do everything I can to repay them on the pitch.

"I love the club, the city, and the fans. I hope to be able to make even more history with this magnificent club .”