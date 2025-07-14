Brentford find Mbeumo replacement in former Chelsea academy star

Brentford are preparing a bid for Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town this summer as they seek to replace Bryan Mbeumo.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brentford is considering an approach for the player but no talks have yet taken place as they aim to quickly replace Mbeumo who is set to join Manchester United once a deal can be reached.

“EXCL: Brentford are showing initial interest in Omari Hutchinson as possible replacement for Bryan Mbeumo in case of exit with Man Utd on it.

“Brentford appreciate Hutchinson but no club-to-club talks yet with Ipswich Town.”

Hutchinson initially joined on loan from Chelsea in 2023, before signing on a permanent basis the following summer and featured often under manager Kieran McKenna. The forward reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth £35M and if the Bees can get around £50-£60M for Mbeumo the side will have cash leftover to reinvest elsewhere.

The only player Town have received a fee for so far this transfer window is striker Liam Delap but after being relegated back down to the Championship, McKenna may have to think about Hutchinson as well as some other stars. Still just 21 years old, Hutchinson remains highly rated and would be a great replacement for Mbeumo, whose future looks to be elsewhere.