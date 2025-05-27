Badiashile: Chelsea winning ECL trophy good for our culture

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile says winning the Europa Conference League can accelerate the team's development.

Chelsea will meet Real Betis in the final on Wednesday night in Poland.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Every game is important to show you are a good player, and I have tried to play as well as I can in this competition," said Badiashile.

"It’s been good for the team to play in Europe. It has helped us to grow as a team. Chelsea are a big club and we have to win every trophy we can, so it’s normal for us that we have been favourites for every game we have played.

"Now the coach has told us to keep the same intensity and the same desire and to prepare for this game like normal."

Winning trophy important for club's culture

The France international also said: "This final is a good opportunity to win something all together.

"It’s important for the culture of the club. There are not many players who have won trophies. Building a good team takes time. Winning this trophy would give us a boost to prepare for the Club World Cup and then for next season.

"It’s also something crazy to know we can win all the competitions!"