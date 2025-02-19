Tribal Football
Most Read
Atalanta striker Lookman makes statement after Gasperini blast: I'm hurt; it's deeply disrespectful
Ref Munuera Montero responds to investigation
Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda
Juventus coach Motta: I'll enjoy PSV pressure

Babbel sees Salah as the leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or: He should win it this year

Ansser Sadiq
Babbel sees Salah as the leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or: He should win it this year
Babbel sees Salah as the leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or: He should win it this yearAction Plus
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is emerging as a leading candidate for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Ex-Reds star Markus Babbel insists that only a prime Lionel Messi could rival his talent, underscoring Salah’s claim to the award.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This season, Salah has dazzled with 28 goals and 19 assists in 36 games, even breaking pre-Christmas EPL records.

"I've only seen one player on Mohamed Salah's level with a similar record, and that's Lionel Messi," ex-Liverpool defender Markus Babbel told Wette.de.

"You look at his goal record and it's like he's a number 9, but he's a winger! 

“He's not Ian Rush, he's not Alan Shearer, yet he scores so many goals. It's unbelievable."

"I can't believe Salah has never been in the top three. He's the best player in the world in his position. If there's any fairness, he should win it this year," Babbel added.

Mentions
Salah MohamedBabbel MarkusMessi LionelRush IanLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Carragher: Salah has Liverpool contract offer
Diaz eager to see off contract trio ink new Liverpool deals
Lawyer convinced Salah will be allowed to leave Liverpool