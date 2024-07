Azpilicueta signs new Atletico Madrid deal

Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

The former Chelsea captain has penned a new 12 month deal with Atletico.

Azpilicueta left Chelsea for Atletico a year ago and has now extended his contract to 2025.

The Spanish defender, now 34, accounted for two assists in 34 appearances in his debut season.

Atlético Madrid finished fourth in the La Liga table last season.