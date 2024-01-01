AZ Alkmaar signing Parrott posts farewell to Tottenham

Tribal Football
AZ Alkmaar signing Troy Parrott has posted a farewell to Tottenham.

Parrott was sold to AZ last week.

He posted to social media: "Thank you @SpursOfficial.

"After an amazing seven years full of memories and experiences, it's time for me to take the next step in my career.

"I wanted to come on here to express my gratitude to the incredible players and staff members I have worked with, I've made friends for life.

"Finally, a massive thank you to the fans that have and continue to support me through my journey - Spurs will always be in my heart."

