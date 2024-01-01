Awoniyi says he is "healthy and fine" as he looks to battle Wood for place in Forest side

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi discussed his health and fitness after a recent injury setback which has left him battling Chris Wood for the striker role.

The Forest striker hopes his injury troubles are behind him as he pushes for a place in the starting eleven once again.

The 27-year-old had surgery to correct a long-standing groin problem, followed by a thigh injury which then sidelined him for significant spells last term. He also missed a chunk of preseason due to personal reasons.

He has made substitute appearances in the club’s first three games as he looks to build his fitness levels back up to where they once where last season.

For Nigeria he played just one minute against Rwanda and was benched against Benin in their 3-0 win which means he is well rested for the remainder of the season.

“Nottingham Forest is a team full of talent and players who can be trusted. I just need to keep pushing and keep working hard.

"It feels great to be back. After a period away due to injury, returning to play is what every footballer hopes for. I'm really happy to be back on the field.

“I am back, I’m healthy and fine. This topic is very hard to go into. But as a player, this is a phase you cannot miss. When it happens, you feel bad about it. But you just must get going and you just have to stay fit and do the best for yourself.”

He spoke about his targets for the season and how he wants to break back into the first team.

“Talking about targets for this season, I will keep that to myself. Every player has what they are looking forward to and that goes for me as well.

“I will keep going as it comes and I work very hard. With the injury I have suffered in the last couple of months, I just have to focus on my fitness and the goals will start coming again.”