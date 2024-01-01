Atletico Madrid want to sign yet another Man City star

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new player from the Premier League.

Having already secured Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher, Atleti are now considering a move for Man City outcast Matheus Nunes.

The midfielder is completely out of favor with City boss Pep Guardiola, a year after joining from Wolves.

Nunes does not fit Guardiola’s playstyle and is one who the club would be happy to sell.

However, Atleti are likely to prefer a loan deal that may include an option to buy, per the Athletic.