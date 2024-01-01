Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow

Atletico Madrid want to sign yet another Man City star

Atletico Madrid want to sign yet another Man City star
Atletico Madrid want to sign yet another Man City star
Atletico Madrid want to sign yet another Man City starAction Plus
La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are in the market for a new player from the Premier League.

Having already secured Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher, Atleti are now considering a move for Man City outcast Matheus Nunes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The midfielder is completely out of favor with City boss Pep Guardiola, a year after joining from Wolves.

Nunes does not fit Guardiola’s playstyle and is one who the club would be happy to sell.

However, Atleti are likely to prefer a loan deal that may include an option to buy, per the Athletic.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNunes MatheusAlvarez JulianGallagher ConorAtl. MadridManchester CityWolvesTransfer News
Related Articles
Man City striker Alvarez passes Atletico Madrid medical
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Paul Dickov exclusive: Man City can handle Alvarez sale; watch McAtee; Champions League is on!